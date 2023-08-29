KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is seeking help in finding a woman last seen in June.

According to KPD, Mary Crippen, 61, was last seen at an abandoned property in the 2400 block of E. Magnolia Avenue in June. Police added that she last spoke to her family in early July. She was reported missing on August 21.

Crippen is described as 5’7” and 120 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Mary’s whereabouts is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.

