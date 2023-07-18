KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department said the caretaker of toddler who was found wandering near Asheville Highway Tuesday afternoon has been located, Knoxville Police Department said.

Police shared a photo of the child on Twitter at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. At 3:04 p.m., police said a caretaker of the child had been located.

The child, who is approximately two years old, was found wandering in the area of the 5200 block of Asheville Highway. Police said the child was found safe, unharmed and walking with an unleashed goldendoodle.

No other information was immediately made available.