KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Knoxville Police Department is accepting applications for the pre-academy Cadet Program.

The police department is hiring 18- to 21-year-olds for Cadet Program, which boasts a salaried, full-time position earning over $30,000 per year with additional benefits according to a Facebook post from KPD. The benefits include:

10 leave days per year

12 days of sick leave per year

Health, dental, vision, life, and long-term disability insurance

457B retirement plan

Up to $3,000 in yearly tuition reimbursement

YMCA membership Discount

Cadets will receive experience handling non-enforcement law enforcement duties after completing training where they will gain experience, knowledge, and in-the-field training. These duties might include bicycle patrols, traffic control at special events, parking enforcement, and sobriety checkpoints according to the KPD website. Cadets also take part in the on-duty fitness training

A college education is encouraged among cadets, with reduced workweeks possible for eligible students. In some cases, cadets may be able to work 30 hours while still being paid for a 40-hour workweek according to the Facebook post.

KPD shared that their ideal candidate is someone who is:

At least 18 years old but has not reached their 21st birthday at the time of enrollment in the academy.

A U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident of the U.S. who is an Honorably Discharged Veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces and applies for or obtains U.S. Citizenship within six years of hiring.

has a valid driver’s license

Is a high school graduate or its equivalent.

Has no felony convictions.

Above all, shows integrity and good moral character.

At the age of 21, Cadets become eligible for the KPD recruit academy, where they can train to become police officers. Some former cadets said that the training they received while in the program helped prepared them for the academy in the video shared by KPD.

The academy is a great way for young adults considering a career in law enforcement to learn hands-on about the career, gain training, and get acquainted with the department, all while getting paid.