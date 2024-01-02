KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Preliminary data released by the Knoxville Police Department on Tuesday shows a ‘significant decrease’ in crime in 2023.

According to the report, the number of murder victims dropped from 36 in 2022 to 24 in 2023. KPD shared that this is the lowest total in the city since 2019. KPD added that 17 of the 24 murder investigations have been closed as of January 2, putting the case closure rate at 70 percent. The number of non-fatal shooting victims also dropped by 12 when compared to 2022. KPD said this reduction includes a 54-percent decrease in murders and a 20-percent decrease in non-fatal shootings in the East District.

“I am so overwhelmingly proud of the men and women of this department, whose collective, relentless efforts throughout 2023 resulted in a meaningful reduction in crime,” Chief of Police Paul Noel. “Preventing crime and improving community safety in all corners of the City are our top priorities, and our officers across every rank and assignment continue to display an unceasing commitment to that mission.”

“As we enter the new year, I am so proud to say that crime numbers are down all across our city,” said Mayor Indya Kincannon. “These trends are an example of what we can achieve when we all come together with a heightened commitment to public safety and the well-being of all Knoxvillians. Thank you to Chief Noel, all of KPD, our violence reduction partners, and LaKenya Middlebrook and the Office of Community Safety and Empowerment—all your hard work is making a huge difference in our city.”

While murders saw a decrease, aggravated assaults were up 8% compared to 2022. According to KPD, around 55% of reported aggravated assaults in 2023 were domestic in nature.

Reports of car burglaries decreased by 34% and reported motor vehicle thefts decreased by 11%. The total reported robberies matched the 2022 total, according to KPD.

To read the full report, click here. The data in the report is still unofficial as it has not yet been audited by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.