KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has announced the details of a sobriety checkpoint scheduled for next month.

The checkpoint will be established in South Knoxville on Chapman Highway. It will take place on the night of Friday, June 9.

Last year, KPD acquired a DUI checkpoint trailer through the Tennessee High Safety Office Traffic Services grant.

A KPD spokesperson said alcohol or drug impairment possibly contributed to over 43 percent of the fatal crashes that happened in Knoxville in 2022.

Law enforcement agencies are required under state law to give advanced notice of a DUI checkpoint.