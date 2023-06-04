KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are investigating a crash on Chapman Highway that left one person dead Sunday evening.

The Knoxville Police Department posted about the the crash on Twitter around 8:45 p.m., saying all lanes of Chapman Highway were closed between Deva Drive and Meridian Road because of a fatal crash investigation.

A spokesperson for the department said there was one person killed and another person had had minor injuries.

Knoxville Police said to expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.

