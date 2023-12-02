KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning near the West Hills community.

An officer responded to a home on 6800 block Pemmbrooke Shire Lane around 1:20 a.m. after 911 Dispatch received a text message request for emergency response to a home in that area, the department said in a release.

After arriving at the home, the officer was confronted by a man who had a firearm. While seeking cover, Knoxville Police said the officer fired one time. No injuries were reported.

Additional officers responded to the scene and the man was taken into custody without further incident, KPD said.

Knoxville Police consulted the District Attorney’s Office, and because no one was struck by the gunfire, it was determined that the case would be investigated by the KPD Investigations Bureau. The involved officer was placed on a routine administrative leave.

The department’s Office of Professional Standards also began an administrative investigation to ensure that all departmental policies and procedures were followed.

The involved subject was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. KPD is also consulting with the DA’s office regarding changes.