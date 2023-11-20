KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred early Monday morning on Western Avenue.

At 6 a.m. on November 20, 2023, KPD received a report of a crash with severe injuries on Western Avenue near Middlebrook Pike. According to the initial investigation at the scene, a Nissan SUV was traveling west on Western Avenue when it hit a man crossing the street.

The victim was taken to UT Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.

The KPD’s crash reconstruction investigators are leading the ongoing investigation. The identity of the deceased person is being withheld at this time.