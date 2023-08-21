KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a suspected hit-and-run crash that lead to one person’s death.

Around 3 a.m. on August 21, officers responded to Magnolia Avenue near Jessamine Street for a report of an unresponsive person in the roadway. Officers located the victim, who has not been identified. According to police, the victim was likely struck by an unknown vehicle that then left the scene driving west on Magnolia Avenue.

The victim was taken to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination and identification.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

