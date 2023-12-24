KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting that took place early Christmas Eve morning.

The Knoxville Police Department shared that around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, an officer was dispatched to the area of Lakeside Street and Ace Miller Way for a report of a shooting. According to KPD, “the occupant of a silver sedan had fired shots at nearby residences, crashed into a Chilhowee Park fence on Lakeside Street, and ran from the car.”

On scene, the officer found a man on Lakeside Street. KPD said after being confronted by the officer, the man fired at them at least once and the officer returned fire. The man then ran into the woods.

According to KPD, neither the officer nor the man were hit by gunfire.

The man was later found unresponsive in the woods and KPD said officers administered Narcan. The man then regained consciousness and was taken to an area hospital. He has since been released. KPD said he was interviewed by Investigations Bureau detectives following his release.

According to KPD, the investigation is being led by the KPD Investigations Bureau since there were no injuries. In addition, the KPD Office of Professional Standards opened an internal, administrative investigation to ensure that the involved officer acted per departmental policy and procedures.

The officer involved has been placed on routine administrative leave.