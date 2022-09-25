KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A burned body was found on Watauga Avenue Saturday night in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department.

Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an incident involving a burned body found on the block of 130 Watauga Ave., near a wood line around 10 p.m.

Officers met with Knoxville Fire Department who responded to the location that was initially reported as a tire fire. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a body of an unidentified woman. KPD Violent Crime Unit investigators, KFD arson investigators, Crime Lab personnel and the Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene for further investigation.

The body was taken to the Regional Forensic Center for full examination and autopsy.

The investigation is still ongoing.

