KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in downtown Knoxville near Market Square, according to a release sent by KPD.

Officers responded to the Market Square area around 2:30 a.m. Saturday and found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple lacerations.

Knoxville Police said they were told the victim and an unknown suspect were fighting when the suspect stabbed the victim with a broken bottle.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

The injured man was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.