KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was transported to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a report of a shooting in East Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue around 2 p.m.

One person was transported to a hospital. The condition of the shooting victim is not known.

Vine Middle School was temporarily locked down following the shooting. The lockdown has since been lifted.

No suspect was reported at this time.