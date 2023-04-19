KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
Police shared on social media that a shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on the 1900 block of Ulster Avenue. One man was shot.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures. No information is available about the suspect, according to Knoxville Police.
The post added that the investigation is in its early stages.