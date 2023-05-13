KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are investigating a suspected double murder after they responded to a home in South Knoxville Saturday morning, Knoxville Police Department said.

In a release, Knoxville Police said that officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 400 block of Woodlawn Pike, which runs between Chapman Highway and Sevierville Pike just before 9 a.m.

According to police, officers responded quickly, but because initial information suggested there was a potentially an armed suspect still inside the home, Crisis Negotiators were requested. The negotiators attempted and were unable to make contact with anyone in the home.

When the investigation progressed without any sign that the suspect was inside the home, officers went inside and found two people dead, Knoxville Police said.

According to the department, the investigation is in the preliminary stages at this time. Detectives are following active leads.