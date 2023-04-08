KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is facing numerous charges after they fled the scene of a home invasion in the victim’s car, according to Knoxville Police.

Police reported on Saturday morning about the incident that happened Friday evening. Around 7 p.m., officers responded to a reported home invasion robbery on Fairwood Avenue, near the Belle Morris community, Knoxville Police said. The department says when officers arrived, one person fled the area in the victim’s car.

According to the release, another team of officers located the vehicle near Hall of Fame Drive, and after a short pursuit, the suspect crashed the car on the ramp to I-40 East from James White Parkway. Police say the suspect then ran from the vehicle on foot but was caught by officers following a brief pursuit.

Trejhel Atkinson, 23, was taken into custody by police on charges of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and evading arrest among “numerous other charges” according to police.

“Outstanding work by the involved officers who quickly located and apprehended the suspect!” Knoxville Police said.