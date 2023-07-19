KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department has named an Interim Deputy Chief of Professional Standards to take over the position vacated by Brooklyn Sawyers Belk earlier this month pending approval from the City Council.

Knoxville Police released that Retired Federal Judge H. Bruce Guyton agreed to join the department’s executive leadership team as the Interim Deputy Chief of Professional Standards. The City Council will vote on the proposed agreement for Guyton to serve on a month-to-month contract basis on Tuesday, July 25.

If the agreement is approved, Guyton will step into the role until the next full-time Deputy Chief of Professional Standards can be selected, hired and onboarded. Knoxville Police says Guyton’s monthly contract rate would be roughly equivalent to Belk’s. The Department explained that he would step into the role soon after the City Council’s approval.

“I am entirely committed to the Professional Standards model, and Judge Guyton will allow us to continue the work that has already been started without interruption,” said Chief of Police Paul Noel. “He is highly qualified and will add tremendous value to our team. I look forward to bringing him into the fold and appreciate his willingness to assist our efforts to improve our organization.”

Guyton most recently served as a United State Magistrate Judge in the Eastern District of Tennessee for nearly 20 years before he retired in early 2022, Knoxville police said.

“I respect and appreciate the Knoxville Police Department and look forward to becoming a part of the organization,” said Guyton. “I am grateful to Chief Noel and Mayor Kincannon for giving me the opportunity to contribute to the good work the men and women of the KPD do on a daily basis.”

Knoxville police said the process of finding the full-time Deputy Chief of Professional Standards is well underway and the position has been posted on numerous state-wide and national forums.

The Deputy Chief of Professional Standards Position was created earlier this year. According to Noel, the person in the role helps streamline the policy, practices, and procedures of the Knoxville Police Department and leads the department’s efforts to achieve its diversity, equity and inclusion goals. While the position was named by Noel as a goal in January, Belk was appointed to the position in February and served the department until July 16.