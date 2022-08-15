KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Police Department officer was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated domestic assault, the third KPD officer to be arrested in the last month.

John Pickens was taken into custody Monday at KPD headquarters after the Knox County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant charging him with aggravated domestic assault. The warrant was obtained after the wife of Pickens met with investigators at the Knoxville Family Justice Center.

He has been placed on administrative leave with his police powers suspended. Pickens has been with KPD since 2006 and was currently assigned as a School Resource Officer at Fulton High School.

“Officer Pickens’ alleged actions are concerning and completely unacceptable, and we take those allegations seriously,” Knoxville Chief of Police Paul Noel said in a statement. “Nobody is above the law, and that especially applies to those who are sworn to uphold those very same laws. We are working to gather all of the pertinent facts surrounding his arrest and will act as quickly as possible to handle this matter definitively and appropriately.”

This is a developing story.

Last month, two officers were placed on administrative leave after they were charged with driving under the influence.