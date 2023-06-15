KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Knoxville Police officers have filed complaints against the department claiming discrimination.

Officers Haley Starr and Dan Roark filed Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Complaints against KPD on May 2. An additional Grievance with the city of Knoxville’s Merit Board was filed by Starr as well. Both officers claim that they have been discriminated against and faced retaliation for questioning General Order No. 1.50.

General Order No. 1.50 was put into place on November 4, 2022. Its purpose is to “provide and establish procedures for a modified duty program applicable to employees with an injury, illness, or condition that inhibits their ability to safely perform one or more essential job duties,” according to KPD documents.

In their complaints, Starr and Roark claim the order requires sworn officers to reach “sufficient medical improvement to resume all essential functions of a police offer or face termination.” The officers go on to claim that both have now been stripped of their police powers, take-home vehicles and service weapons.

“Since enacting General Order 1.50, my employer has further stripped officers who are on modified duty, including myself, of their police powers, take-home vehicle, and service weapons. My employer has allowed other officers who are not capable of performing all essential functions of a patrol officer to keep their benefits and not face termination. I believe this is either a further act of discrimination and/or an act of retaliation for questioning General Order 1.50,” reads both Starr and Roark’s complaints.

According to her complaint, Starr began her KPD career in November 2003. In 2014, she was moved to the Teleserve unit due to pregnancy and was allowed to remain with that unit due “to medical restrictions.” In Roark’s complaint, he shares that he began working as an officer with KPD in November 2007. He was moved to the “Teleserve Unit in September 2020 and later transferred to Technical Services in June 2021 due to medical restrictions” according to his complaint.

In the grievance report filled by Starr, she states that it is her belief that her police powers were taken to make an example of her and others after she decided the file the grievance and obtain a lawyer.

Scott Erland with KPD said the modified duty policy isn’t unique to KPD and the Knoxville Fire Department has a similar policy.

“It is important to note that this policy was in the works prior to Chief Noel. The groundwork for that policy was laid under Chief Eve Thomas, continued under Acting Chief Fortner and was only brought to a conclusion under Chief Noel,” said Erland.

A statement from the City of Knoxville reads “As you probably know, the City’s long-standing policy is to not comment on pending litigation or investigations by state or federal agencies.”