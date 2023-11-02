KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has withdrawn a policy following two officers claiming the policy was discriminatory.

A spokesperson with KPD said that the modified duty policy has been withdrawn. The policy was put into place on November 4, 2022, under General Order No. 1.50. Its purpose was to “provide and establish procedures for a modified duty program applicable to employees with an injury, illness, or condition that inhibits their ability to safely perform one or more essential job duties,” according to KPD documents.

In May 2023, two Knoxville Police officers filed complaints against the department claiming discrimination. Officers Haley Starr and Dan Roark claimed the order requires sworn officers to reach “sufficient medical improvement to resume all essential functions of a police offer or face termination.” The officers went on to claim that both have now been stripped of their police powers, take-home vehicles, and service weapons. Starr also claimed that her police powers were taken to make an example of her and others after she decided the file the grievance and obtain a lawyer.

“I can confirm that the modified duty policy has been withdrawn. However, I cannot provide any information regarding the resolution of the grievance or any EEOC claims.” Knoxville Police Department spokesperson

Although the policy has been withdrawn, it is unclear whether the grievances filed by Starr and Roark have been resolved. A spokesperson for the Knoxville Police Department confirmed the withdrawal of the modified duty policy but did not provide any details regarding the resolution of the officers’ complaints or any EEOC claims.