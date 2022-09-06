Knoxville Police cruiser on the scene. Generic photos, WATE 6 On Your Side (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department released the traffic report revealing zero fatal crashes in the city during the Labor Day weekend.

While no fatal crashes were reported, Knoxville Police issued 183 citations over the Labor Day weekend.

The traffic report shows the following:

Crash Investigations: 66

Crashes with Injury: 19

Fatal Crashes: 0

Warning Citations: 183

Motorists Assisted: 43

DUI Arrests: 7

KPD said they conducted enhanced holiday traffic enforcement in an effort to prevent serious crashes and all dangerous driving.

KPD initiated the report from Friday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. to Sept. 5 at 11:59 p.m.