KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has released a report on crash and arrest data from the New Year’s holiday in the city.

Officers conducted enhanced traffic enforcement over between 4 p.m. of Dec. 31 through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1. No fatal crashes occurred during that time.

The report shows the following:

Crash Investigations: 16

Crashes with Injury: 5

Warning Citations: 153

Motorists Assisted: 34

DUI Arrests: 7

Citations: 157

The agency typically provides enhanced traffic enforcement for New Year’s Eve in an effort to prevent serious crashes and reckless driving associated with the holiday.