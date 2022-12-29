KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is searching for a man accused of taking gift cards from the store.

On Nov. 22, Knoxville police said a man walked into the CVS on Cumberland Avenue and asked the cashier to activate $2,000 worth of gift cards.

After activating the cards, the cashier claims that the man left the store without paying.

Knoxville police posted images to social media from the surveillance camera which shows the man wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with a black vest. He is also seen wearing a black hat.

(Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

Knoxville police are encouraging the public to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers if they see the man.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.