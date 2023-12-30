KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a man who went missing from a home on Saturday.

According to Knoxville Police, David Santi, 81, went missing Saturday from a home in the 3400 block of Maple Grove Way, which is near Western Avenue and McKamey Road.

Police say Santi was driving a silver 2013 Honda CRV with the Tennessee Tag BDK 7000.

(Knoxville Police Department)

When Santi went missing, he was wearing khaki pants, a navy blue jacket and brown loafers. Knoxville Police added that Santi suffers from dementia.

Anyone who sees Santi is asked to call 9-1-1.

