KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is seeking a man wanted for questioning in the unsolved murder of 34-year-old Matthew Scott Jr.

Duane Harris, 37 (Photo via KPD)

KPD shared that they are seeking Duane Harris, 37, for questioning. His last known address was in Chattanooga.

Scott was found dead near the road at 2530 Riverside Drive on July 23, 2021. He was shot at least once before his body was found. According to his obituary, Scott attended public schools in Williamsburg County, South Carolina.

If you know have any information about Harris’s location, you are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Scott is one of more than 80 men whose murder cases remain unsolved in Knoxville since 2004.