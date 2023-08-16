KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department announced the death of a retired sergeant who had more than 50 years of service in law enforcement, Wayne Bell.

The department posted on social media about Bell’s recent passing. He was one of Tennessee’s longest-serving police officers.

“We are forever grateful to Sgt. Bell for his commitment and service to Knoxville, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” KPD said on Facebook.

Bell celebrated nearly 54 of service in 2019, when he retired from the force. Starting in 1966, he was best known for his “Eye in the Sky” program letting folks in Knoxville know about accidents from the view of a helicopter.

Bell also has a day dedicated to him on July 19 called “Sgt. Wayne Bell Day.”