KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — What started out as officers responding to a report of shoplifting ended with sports gear being given to community kids, Knoxville Police Department said.

A department Facebook post says officers responded to the call for shoplifting at Dick’s Sporting Goods at West Town Mall Wednesday night. By the time their investigation was finished, two women from South Carolina were charged with shoplifting and simple possession, KPD said.

On any other day, the situation might have ended for the officers when charges and subsequent reports were filed, but that wasn’t the case this time. Dick’s Sporting Goods reached out to the Officers Thursday and offered to donate ball bags and a variety of balls and sports equipment for them to hand out to the kids in the community as a token of gratitude, Knoxville Police said.

The department said officers received the donation Thursday night, went to Lakeshore Park, and surprised “a bunch of kids” with the new gear.

“A big thanks to Officers Rizo, Lackey and Vittatoe for their diligence on that call. And, a really big thanks to DICK’S Sporting Goods for their very generous donation!” Knoxville Police Department said in the post.