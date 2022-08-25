KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A member of the Knoxville Police Department won an award for her work on child passenger safety.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office announced the award recipients from the 34th Annual Tennessee Lifesavers Conference on Aug. 25. Each year, THSO hosts the event to recognize achievements made in improving the safety of Tennessee roadways and empower highway safety professionals across the state.

Marci Ware of the KPD and the department’s team of certified child passenger safety technicians won the Child Passenger Safety Diamond of the Year Award. From the start of 2021 through July 1, 2022, KPD said the team has held 19 free child safety seat checkpoints and checked more than 300 seats.

In addition to Ware, several other East Tennessee groups took home awards. Gatlinburg-Pittman High School and Cumberland County High School won the Reduce TN Crashes Gold Awards. Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes won the Director’s Awards.

“It is a great honor to recognize our local heroes going above and beyond the call of duty,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “Whether you are a first responder, community advocate, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer – you are one of many called to serve the needs of the public. Your service and commitment are what makes you a hero in your community.”

Award winners are listed below:

Child Passenger Safety (CPS) Awards

CPS Diamond of the Year Marci Ware, Knoxville Police Department

CPS Fitting Station of the Year Murfreesboro Police Department

CPS Instructor of the Year Ruth Horne

CPS Technician of the Year Victoria Crosby, Clarksville Police Department

Dr. Robert Sander’s Leadership and Service Award Niswonger Children’s Hospital



Director’s Awards

Catherine Stuart, Tennessee Trucking Foundation

Colonel Keith Watson, Memphis Police Department

Judge Leon C. Burns – Judicial Outreach Liaison

Sheriff Armando Fontes, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Stephen Bargatze, Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Right Team

Lifetime Achievement Award

Terry Ashe

Reduce TN Crashes Gold Awards

Clay County High School

Cumberland County High School

Dyer County High School

Gatlinburg-Pittman High School

Gibson County High School

South Gibson County High School

Stone Memorial High School

Unicoi County High School

Traffic Safety All-Star Awards

East Tennessee

Detective John Mayes, Roane County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Brad Sawyer, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Caleb Brien, Sevierville Police Department

Sgt. Keith Lawson, Tennessee Highway Patrol – District 5 – Fall Branch

Sgt. Randall Huckeby, Tennessee Highway Patrol – District 1 – Knoxville

Cumberland Region

Officer David Schilling, Signal Mountain Police Department

Officer Geoffrey Smith, Englewood Police Department

Officer Jason Waters, Benton Police Department

Officer J.R. Burnette, Cleveland Police Department

Officer Zach Gilpin, Cookeville Police Department

Middle Tennessee

Officer David Read, Bell Meade Police Department

Officer Ron Bright, Metro Nashville Police Department

Sgt. John Stith, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office

Trooper Ed Crouch, Tennessee Highway Patrol – District 3 – Nashville

Trooper Zachary Carroll, Tennessee Highway Patrol – District 7 – Lawrenceburg

West Tennessee

Brian White, Tennessee Department of Transportation

Deputy Barry Moiser, Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Kyle Ross, Union City Police Department

Officer Shepard Taylor, Collierville Police Department

Trooper Devonte Quinn, Tennessee Highway Patrol – District 4 – Memphis