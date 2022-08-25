KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A member of the Knoxville Police Department won an award for her work on child passenger safety.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office announced the award recipients from the 34th Annual Tennessee Lifesavers Conference on Aug. 25. Each year, THSO hosts the event to recognize achievements made in improving the safety of Tennessee roadways and empower highway safety professionals across the state.
Marci Ware of the KPD and the department’s team of certified child passenger safety technicians won the Child Passenger Safety Diamond of the Year Award. From the start of 2021 through July 1, 2022, KPD said the team has held 19 free child safety seat checkpoints and checked more than 300 seats.
In addition to Ware, several other East Tennessee groups took home awards. Gatlinburg-Pittman High School and Cumberland County High School won the Reduce TN Crashes Gold Awards. Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes won the Director’s Awards.
“It is a great honor to recognize our local heroes going above and beyond the call of duty,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “Whether you are a first responder, community advocate, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer – you are one of many called to serve the needs of the public. Your service and commitment are what makes you a hero in your community.”
Award winners are listed below:
Child Passenger Safety (CPS) Awards
- CPS Diamond of the Year
- Marci Ware, Knoxville Police Department
- CPS Fitting Station of the Year
- Murfreesboro Police Department
- CPS Instructor of the Year
- Ruth Horne
- CPS Technician of the Year
- Victoria Crosby, Clarksville Police Department
- Dr. Robert Sander’s Leadership and Service Award
- Niswonger Children’s Hospital
Director’s Awards
- Catherine Stuart, Tennessee Trucking Foundation
- Colonel Keith Watson, Memphis Police Department
- Judge Leon C. Burns – Judicial Outreach Liaison
- Sheriff Armando Fontes, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office
- Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office
- Stephen Bargatze, Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Right Team
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Terry Ashe
Reduce TN Crashes Gold Awards
- Clay County High School
- Cumberland County High School
- Dyer County High School
- Gatlinburg-Pittman High School
- Gibson County High School
- South Gibson County High School
- Stone Memorial High School
- Unicoi County High School
Traffic Safety All-Star Awards
East Tennessee
- Detective John Mayes, Roane County Sheriff’s Office
- Sgt. Brad Sawyer, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office
- Sgt. Caleb Brien, Sevierville Police Department
- Sgt. Keith Lawson, Tennessee Highway Patrol – District 5 – Fall Branch
- Sgt. Randall Huckeby, Tennessee Highway Patrol – District 1 – Knoxville
Cumberland Region
- Officer David Schilling, Signal Mountain Police Department
- Officer Geoffrey Smith, Englewood Police Department
- Officer Jason Waters, Benton Police Department
- Officer J.R. Burnette, Cleveland Police Department
- Officer Zach Gilpin, Cookeville Police Department
Middle Tennessee
- Officer David Read, Bell Meade Police Department
- Officer Ron Bright, Metro Nashville Police Department
- Sgt. John Stith, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office
- Trooper Ed Crouch, Tennessee Highway Patrol – District 3 – Nashville
- Trooper Zachary Carroll, Tennessee Highway Patrol – District 7 – Lawrenceburg
West Tennessee
- Brian White, Tennessee Department of Transportation
- Deputy Barry Moiser, Madison County Sheriff’s Office
- Officer Kyle Ross, Union City Police Department
- Officer Shepard Taylor, Collierville Police Department
- Trooper Devonte Quinn, Tennessee Highway Patrol – District 4 – Memphis