KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is planning to review officers’ use of force during an arrest outside of a Bargain Hunt on North Peters Road on Monday, a spokesperson for the department said.

KPD spokesperson Scott Erland explained that the situation happened around 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 after they received a call from a woman who said her boyfriend, identified as Antonia Pleasant, 44, of Shelbyville, had held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her while they were riding around in the area.

The victim asked to stop at the Bargain Hunt and use the bathroom, where she hid and called police, Erland said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they talked to the victim and found Pleasant inside the store. The officers made contact with him and as they were patting him down, Pleasant ran from them, according to Erland. He said officers quickly caught up with Pleasant and “eventually got him into handcuffs after a brief struggle.”

When searching him, officers found baggies of white powder and blue powder, which they suspected to be cocaine and fentanyl. The officers also found a rifle and a handgun in the vehicle that Pleasant was allegedly using, according to Erland. The victim confirmed to police that the handgun found in the vehicle was the one she had been threatened with.

Pleasant was charged with aggravated domestic assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, evading arrest, and drug offenses.

According to Erland, a use of force report will be completed in reference to the arrest, according to department policy. Both the report and the incident will be reviewed to determine if the use of force was within policy and justified based on the circumstances, Erland said.