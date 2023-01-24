KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A passenger involved in a pursuit following an alleged hit-and-run was found with drugs and his daughter in the vehicle Monday night, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Davenport, 28, was charged with child restraint – under four, duty to stop, render aid and give information, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and schedule IV drugs.

According to an arrest report, another suspect, who was with Davenport, drove a Jeep recklessly on Edington Road. The deputy said they were performing a traffic stop, but the driver went passed a stop sign at hitting another vehicle near Cherokee Trail.

Davenport allegedly got out of the Jeep but then went back inside after seeing the deputy’s emergency lights. The deputy said the other suspect drove towards the University of Tennessee Medical Center and then continued from Alcoa Highway to I-40 East.

In the arrest report, the driver went onto an exit to Cherry Street and then attempted to turn right onto Nichols Avenue where he soon hit a telephone pole.

The deputy said he told both suspects to get out of the car but the driver, identified as an unknown male, fled on foot toward Nichols Avenue. Davenport stayed on the scene where he was detained.

According to the arrest report, the deputy found two bags of 3.6 grams of marijuana and $4,571 in cash bundled in four separate rubber bands.

He also stated that Davenport’s three-year-old daughter was in the car without a proper child restraint system. The child was given to her mother after the incident.

Davenport also had a warrant for domestic assault. No citation was issued because the situation is in conjunction with a felony arrest, according to the arrest report.

There has not been an arrest made for the other suspect (the driver of the Jeep) at this time.