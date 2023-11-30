KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the holiday shopping season in full swing, The Knoxville Police Department is using all methods remind drivers to stay vigilant and how they can help prevent car burglaries.

“We are always looking to find ways to get those messages out there,” Knoxville Police Department Communication Manager Scott Erland said. “Whether it be social media, traditional media but trying to find other ways to get those tips out so that residents can use, park visitors can use just to make sure they are always checking that box and taking a few extra steps to make sure they are taking care of themselves and their property.”

One other way KPD is getting the word out are new signs. It’s an initiative that has been in the works and is now coming to fruition.

“It’s been a work in progress and now we are starting to roll them out. We had developed that sign several months ago and working with our partners with the city in the department of engineering and the sign shop to go out and get those signs installed,” Erland said. “We looped them in with our community partnership officers who are in each of the districts to help us identify those locations. Lets work directly with traffic engineering to go get those signs posted, it takes a little bit of time but we’re happy to get them rolling out now.

The new signs have been posted at parks like Adair Park in North Knoxville and Dr. Walter Hardy Park in East Knoxville. The sign gives three main tips; lock your car and take your keys, remove all valuables, and remove or secure all firearms.

KPD also has this additional tip for those who are going out and doing their holiday shopping;

“When you go out shopping, it always helps to park in areas that are closer to the main road that are well lit.”

Erland adds, it is also good to make sure your windows are rolled up when you leave the car to make sure it is not an easy target.

According to KPD, car burglary numbers in Knoxville are actually down 33% this year and they hope by creating more awareness. those numbers continue to decline through the holiday season.