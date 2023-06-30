KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After just five months in the position, Knoxville Police Department’s first Deputy Chief of Professional Standards is stepping down from her role in July.

University of Tennessee law professor and former federal prosecutor Brooklyn Sawyers Belk was named to the position on February 17, 2023. On Friday, Knoxville Police said her last day would be July 16.

“When I hired Brooklyn, I knew that we were only going to have her for a short time,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “With that in mind, I also knew that her experience, character and subject-matter expertise made her the right person to help us through some pressing matters and start the process of building out systems, modernizing our policies and procedures, and laying the foundation for this position moving forward.”

Noel added that Belk made significant contributions to the department and is leaving behind “big shoes to fill.” Since she assumed the Deputy Chief Professional Standards Role, Belk has worked alongside fellow Deputy Chiefs to develop policy and procedural recommendations, initiated multiple department-wide training opportunities, and chaired the internal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion working group, Knoxville Police said.

Knoxville police said previously that before she was named to the role, Belk was in-house counsel for a technology company that worked with law enforcement across the nation. When the announcement was made that she would be taking the position, Noel called Belk a “uniquely qualified leader with national experience.”

Law enforcement’s roles as both protector and servant are vital to a thriving and safe community. I appreciate Chief Noel and Mayor Kincannon for the opportunity to use my expertise to make real contributions to this work at the Knoxville Police Department. As I move forward to the next steps in my career as an advocate, litigator, and educator, I will continue to be a resource for the KPD leadership team and my predecessor, if ever called upon, and look forward to seeing the Police Department grow and prosper with this community under the Mayor and Chief Noel’s leadership. I will miss those with whom I worked most closely. I wish the entire team, civilian and uniformed staff, particularly the Office of Professional Standards’ Captain Brian Evans and his team, great success and safety. Deputy Chief of Professional Standards Brooklyn Belk

Knoxville Police said the process to select Belk’s successor is underway, and qualified applicants from across the country will be considered.

In January, Noel said the creation of the position was a goal for 2023. The role of the Deputy Chief of Professional Standards was created to streamline the department’s policy, practices and procedures and lead the efforts to achieve diversity, equity and inclusion goals, Noel said.