KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville production firm, that helps advocate for “big cats” across the country, is applauding President Joe Biden in signing the bipartisan Big Cat Public Safety Act Tuesday afternoon.

The Big Cat Public Safety Act, H.R. 263, prohibits the private keeping of tigers, lions and other big cat species and bans public contact with these species, including cub petting and other forms of physical interaction. The legislation also represents years of lobbying by Carole and Howard Baskin from Tiger King.

The Hidden Tiger cover (Courtesy of Rick Laney Marketing)

Rescue Doc Films, led by Michael Samstag and Josh Gildrie, produced the documentary, “The Hidden Tiger,” which focuses on promising solutions with current conservation efforts made in Asia and pushed to enact responsible federal legislation in America.

Rescue Doc Films partnered with non-governmental organizations such as Panthera, the International Fund for Animal Protection (IFAW), the Environmental Investigation Agency, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), as well as Steve Winter of National Geographic and multiple sanctuaries including Big Cat Rescue.

The film is the third feature film from Knoxville. Their prior film, “A Southern Fix” looked to find solutions for the euthanization of unwanted cats and dogs in the United States.

“Since its filming, the number of euthanizations has gone from over 3 million a year to under one million,” according to the news release.

Rescue Doc Films is releasing a 2023 film called “22” which will celebrate the work being done by Share Military Initiative graduates who, through continuing work overcame the debilitating effects of PTSD and traumatic brain injuries, and have gone on to create new programs to help those in those.