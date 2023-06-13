KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville radio host was the victim of a reported carjacking on Sunday night.

Cody McClure told police that while driving for Uber, he picked up two passengers at a restaurant downtown and was taking them to the Green Hills Apartments. While driving on Riverside Drive, McClure said one of the passengers grabbed him and told him to stop the car.

“As I was getting out I was trying to grab my phone to take it with me and he asked me where my phone was at and then he pointed a gun right at me and said he was going to ‘bust me up,’ so I handed over the phone and decided to just get away from there,” McClure said.

The incident is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

“They’re checking traffic cameras and I guess checking over the area and things like that but I don’t really have any updates, it’s pretty early on,” he said.

McClure co-hosts Fox Sports Knoxville on WKGN 105.7 in Knoxville but said 70% of his work time is spent driving for Uber.

“I come in and do the radio show but that’s only three hours a day and so you know most of the money I make I have to get through doing something else other than sports radio,” he said.

Jon Reed, McClure’s radio partner of five years, started a fundraiser to help with his finances after the carjacking.

“I mean he’s my guy. I wouldn’t want to do radio with anybody else so it’s very nice of him to start the GoFundMe and then my other friend Houston Kress helped promote it quite a bit too so it’s really helping me out in this situation,” McClure said.

In addition to his friends, McClure said he’s seen support from the Knoxville community.

“The fact that people I don’t even know, like, I don’t even know the names and I see they’ve donated $100, $200, it really restores faith in humanity, you know. There’s good people out there,” he said.

McClure was driving a gold 2009 Honda Civic at the time of the carjacking. If anybody has any information related to the incident, they are urged to contact the Knoxville Police Department.