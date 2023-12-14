KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Thursday, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announced on social media that Knoxville has received $8 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to make the city’s streets safer.

This money will be used to improve areas like Broadway, Woodland, and Magnolia, identified as high-risk areas for accidents. Kincannon said the funds would make the places “safer for all.”

The City of Knoxville launched the Vision Zero Action Plan in June. The plan involves working with the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization to identify dangerous areas and why accidents occur. The aim is to prevent accidents from happening in the future by using data and insights from residents.

Courtesy of City of Knoxville

The project will focus on making three intersections safer for pedestrians and bicyclists. This will include a 10-foot-wide path for shared use, crosswalks with better visibility, pedestrian refuge islands, and bike lanes.

The city will also develop a Speed Management Plan and conduct safety education campaigns to raise awareness of the importance of road safety.

The funds were made available through the President’s infrastructure law, which aims to tackle the preventable crisis of deaths on the nation’s roads through safer roads, vehicles, and people.

Courtesy of City of Knoxville

Knoxville officials acknowledge that more needs to be done to improve road safety, and they plan to achieve this through Vision Zero, a project aimed at eliminating all traffic fatalities by 2040.

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization has also been awarded a $24,000 Planning and Development Grant to help extend the boundaries of the TPO’s plan to encompass all of Anderson County.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has recently announced the implementation of several projects across the country to build safer streets and prevent deadly roadway crashes. A release from the city said that installing KAT bus stop shelters and a few Knoxville History Project art wraps on utility boxes are steps in the right direction.

Credit: WATE

New sidewalk on Atlantic Avenue (City of Knoxville)

For more information about the Safe Streets and Roads for All grants series by the United States Department of Transportation, please visit the USDOT website.