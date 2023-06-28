KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Knoxville was thrown into chaos Wednesday morning after a 10-year-old was shot at a community center. One neighbor shared her surprise after the incident, saying it’s a very quiet area.

Knoxville Police responded to the shooting around 9:45 Wednesday morning at the Phyllis Wheatly Community Center on South Cruze Street. When police arrived they found a 10-year-old boy shot.

“The victim was transported to UT medical center with life-threatening injuries,” Scott Erland, spokesperson for KPD said. “At last report, the victim was in stable condition.”

The suspect is a 14-year-old. KPD says they found him a few blocks away from the YWCA.

“He was detained by responding officers,” Erland said. “The backpack was also recovered and two handguns were recovered from inside.”

Erland describes the shooting as accidental as the gun went off inside the suspect’s backpack.

“Based on our investigation this was not an intentional or targeted shooting. This was an accidental discharge, an accident,” Erland said. “I’m really proud of how our officers responded to the scene, secured the scene, located the suspect, and preserve the evidence from this incident.”

Monica McMullen lives next to the YWCA. A family member called her to make sure she was ok.

“I was like what’s going on,” McMullen said. “I came out and saw everybody and found out that a child has been shot.”

McMullen grew up going to the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center. She never imagined something like this to happen there.

“It’s very quiet, she has a lot of good activities going on over there,” McMullen said. “We never have any problems at all over here.”

Denzel Grant with Turn Up Knox received several calls about the shooting. He showed up at the scene to see how he could help.

“Situations like this kind of help us realize that it takes a total team effort. Different organizations, different community members, different parents coming together to keep our community safe and keep our kids safe,” said Grant.

He believes something like this leaves people asking why.

“You know for our kids to feel like they need to carry guns in general let alone bring one to a safe space like the Y, that’s the underlying issue we are trying to figure out,” Grant said.

The 14-year-old suspect has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of reckless endangerment. Police say they are investigating how the 14-year-old got the guns.