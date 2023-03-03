KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters were called to a fire at a Knoxville restaurant Friday afternoon, but before they arrived, a damaged water line put out the fire.

A spokesperson for the Knoxville Fire Department said that units responded to the call at Blaze Pizza on North Peters Road around 3:30, where they found smoke inside the building. Firefighters found a piece of equipment next to an exit door that appeared to have fallen and caught on fire, the spokesman said.

According to the release, a water line from a water heater was damaged in the incident and put out the fire before firefighters arrived.

There were people in the business when the fire happened, but everyone evacuated the building safely and no injuries were reported. The release states that investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.