KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A section of road in the Pond Gap community will be known by a new name honoring the neighborhood’s baseball legacy.

Pond Gap is well known for the baseball games that helped build community and support racial integration between the 1930s and 1950s. On Monday, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and members of the City Council joined community members to unveil signs designating the section of the road.

Now, Sutherland Avenue between Jade Road and Renford Road is honorarily known as “Home Run Alley.”

The effort began with Pond Gap Neighborhood Association President David Williams and others who wanted to recognize how baseball brought the community together. Williams is responsible for many of the banners in the neighborhood that celebrate its baseball legacy.

The road sign designating Home Run Alley (WATE)

Williams with the Home Run Alley road sign (WATE)

Banners in Pond Gap that celebrate its baseball legacy. (WATE)

Coming from a family that has been in the neighborhood for several generations, Williams said his uncle told him stories about the games that took place.

“The best games were the pick-up games,” said Williams. “There would be a bucket of ice for people to keep their drinks cold. Everyone pitched in to prepare the field, and the games would bring everyone together.”

He also recounted one home run that was a “basket catch.” One player hit a towering home run that landed in a neighborhood woman’s laundry basket as she was hanging out clothes on the line.

Knoxville’s ties to baseball are still continuing decades after the baseball games in Pond Gap. Efforts are underway to build a new stadium in Knoxville where the Smokies will play. Just a few weeks ago, officials broke ground on the stadium, and active efforts are being made to preserve the history of the Black neighborhood where the venue will go.