KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville roofing and tree companies are stretched thin as their crews try to keep up with all the cleanup from the storm on Monday.

“We brought a crane out, a tree crew, and some climbers and had them for about three hours cutting the trees, pulling them off safely [and] making sure we didn’t do any more damage to the inside of the house, and now, we’re putting the tarp on,” Tucker McGuire with McGuire Roofing said.

McGuire said the effort to just to get the trees off one house out on Yarnell Road in West Knoxville.

McGuire allowed WATE to get a closer look at the damage the falling trees caused to the home. His crews set up the roof for a tarp to protect their unfinished work from the rain.

McGuire said he and other roofing companies had their crews step away from regular roofing jobs to handle emergency repairs and damaged roofs tarped as quickly as possible.

“We’ve got little over 50 probably at this point that we’ve worked on since the storm we’ve got two more days of doing this and then back to the regular scheduled. Then insurance will come out and we’ll start working on these too,” he said.

The roofing company plans to continue trying to help those impacted by the storm.

Other areas were affected by the storm on Monday in East Tennessee. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado hit West Knox County. Crews surveyed other locations like Loudon and Jefferson Counties. There were no signs of tornadoes in those two areas.