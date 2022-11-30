KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department Safety City is back for the holidays to help teach the community about safely riding through the area.

Safety City originally was going to start on Tuesday, Nov. 29, however, the first day was canceled after it started raining in East Tennessee. The events take place on 165 S. Concord Street.

Participants are allowed to bring bicycles, non-motorized scooters, push cars, strollers and wagons to come to ride or walk through Knoxville, according to the Safety City-Knoxville Facebook page. All participants planning to ride are required to have a helmet.

Riders are also required to stay on the street to leave sidewalks clear for pedestrians. Children will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Here are the dates to participate in Safety City:

Dec. 1, 4-8 p.m.

Dec. 6, 4-8 p.m.

Dec. 7, 4-8 p.m.

Dec. 8, 4-8 p.m.

Dec. 12, 4-8 p.m.

Dec. 13, 4-8 p.m.

Dec. 14, 4-8 p.m.

Dec. 15, 4-8 p.m.

Safety City is prohibiting running around the buildings or grass due to cords that will be spread around, motorized scooters/bikes, roller-skates/blades, hoverboards, one-wheel or skateboards, and pets.

For any questions, call 865-215-7103.