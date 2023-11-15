KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Salvation Army of Knoxville is seeking help for its Red Kettle Campaign. The organization assists over 25 million people in the United States by providing meals, shelter, and gifts to those in need.

Volunteer bell ringers play a crucial role in raising funds that sustain The Salvation Army’s assistance programs throughout the year. The money donated stays in the Knoxville community and benefits those in need.

Volunteering with The Salvation Army as a bell ringer is a simple and convenient process. Volunteers can select a date, time, and location that suits them best, and a kettle and bell will be provided. Most volunteers sign up for at least two hours, but you can ring for longer if you wish.

“When you volunteer to ring bells, you help improve and even save lives. The money dropped in a red kettle goes right back into your local community. By volunteering even just two hours of your time, you can raise enough money to feed a family of four for an entire week,” wrote the Salvation Army on their website.

In Knoxville, there are three ways to volunteer as a Salvation Army bell ringer: as an individual, as part of a group, or virtually on The Salvation Army of Knoxville’s website. Click here to learn more about Registering to Ring and other community efforts by The Salvation Army of Knoxville.