KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Boy Scout has earned one of the rarest achievements presented by the Boy Scouts of America.

It took Eagle Scout Luke Williams a year and a half to the Conservation Service Award, once known as the Hornaday Award. To earn it, scouts must plan, lead, and carry out two large-scale conservation projects. Every year, between 45 and 50,000 Boy Scouts earn the Eagle rank, the highest award in scouting. But only a rare few, about a dozen a year, will go on to earn the distinguished Conservation Service Award.

Before Williams began his first project, the historic Little Greenbrier Cemetery in the National Park was not a pretty sight.

“I consulted with the park, they recommended the cemetery for my project,” said Williams.

It’s one the most visited cemeteries in the park, but it’s situated on an eroded hill with very little grass or other vegetation on the ground and looked more like a desert.

“There wasn’t much erosion control. The cemetery was butted up against the mountain. So when it rained, all the rain would slide down the mountain, flush over the road into the cemetery and started to erode all the dirt and soil. Then headstones started falling due to lack of support,” said Williams.

His goal was to prevent headstones from falling and restore the cemetery for future generations to see. He started the ambitious Soil and Water Conservation project in November of 2021.

To stop the erosion, Williams along with members of Troop 45 and a group of adults started general maintenance. Over two different working days, they fixed fences and spruced up the cemetery. Since it was Williams’s plan, he supervised the project under the national park’s guidance and direction. His crew also restored some of the damaged headstones and cataloged them for historical purposes.

“On day three, we installed water bars which are essentially logs of a certain type of wood. The ones we used are black locust,” said Williams.

The rot-resistant logs were cut up, measured, and eventually sunk as they would act as barriers to slow down the erosion that had plagued the cemetery for years.

Once he completed the project, then he had to prove that it worked. To his relief, no more work was needed. The year of planning and executing the plan held up.

“In those pictures it shows the soil has started to settle, not being washed down the hill,” said Williams.

The 18-year-old high school senior learned a lot in taking on such a project.

“There was a lot that I learned. Most likely, the best thing that I learned was, it might sound bad, but how to deal with adults,” said Williams.

Williams said his diplomacy skills were put to the test because of the way the National Park wanted the job done.

There are two projects to earn the Distinguished Conservation Service Award. For his second project, Williams decided to change the inefficient fluorescent inside buildings at the Great Smoky Mountain Council’s original scout camp.

“What I chose to do was take all of the fluorescent light fixtures and replace them with more sustainable LED light fixtures,” said Williams.

He raised money for the project and got to work. Compared to fluorescent bulbs, LED lights are up to 80% more efficient. Again he had to develop the project, supervise it and carry it out. Now there are dozens of more efficient LED lights at the camp.

$2,500 was raised to complete both projects. Excess funds were donated to the National Park. Williams is the 39th person to receive the new BSA Distinguished Conservation Service Award.

Williams’s two projects were reviewed not only by the local council conservation committee but also by the national council conservation committee. He’s become quite a leader over the years. He is presently the Pellissippi Lodge Chief of the Order of the Arrow, he’s held numerous leadership positions in his scout troop, venturing crew, and ship, which is part of the Sea Scouts.