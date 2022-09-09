KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Knoxville is asking for the public’s input on how $4 million in federal funds should be used to help those facing homelessness.

The City’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Department was awarded $4,076,859 under the American Rescue Plan Act from the U.S. Department of Housing Development. According to the city, the grant is meant to be used for “local program activities including the provision of rental housing (including Permanent Supportive Housing), Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, supportive services, and non-congregate shelter to reduce homelessness and increase housing stability.”

A draft of the city’s HOME Investment Partnership – American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) Allocation Plan was released on September 6, 2022. The full plan can be found here. The city is also holding a virtual Public Hearing on September 19, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

During the meeting, staff will discuss the programs that meet grant specifications, review goals and objectives from the City’s 2020-2024 Five-Year Consolidated Plan, provide data from meetings with social service agencies and affordable housing providers, talk about how the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan was developed, and answer questions. The Zoom link can be found here.

People are encouraged to submit feedback on the plan to Bennett Meeks, Housing and Neighborhood Development Project Specialist, at BMeeks@knoxvilletn.gov. Comments will be accepted until September 20.