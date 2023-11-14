KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville is working to build a strategic plan for downtown parking and they are looking for the public’s input.

The city has partnered with Walker Consultants to create an online survey for city residents and visitors to share their opinions on parking in downtown Knoxville. The survey aims to determine people’s thoughts on affordability, convenience, ease of location, parking location preferences, quality of parking options and wayfinding signs.

Downtown Knoxville has experienced significant growth recently, with more businesses opening up in the area. As a result, the city needs to manage existing parking and anticipate future parking needs while preserving the unique qualities of downtown Knoxville. The city council resolution states that the plan will incorporate industry best practices to achieve these objectives.

“Downtown residents have doubled over the last 10 years, and more are expected with new development on the horizon. Additionally, several multi-story hotels and numerous new restaurants have opened, all of which require parking for staff, patrons, and visitors. Knoxville continues to receive accolades as a tourist destination, and downtown has numerous event centers, attractions, and is the vibrant cultural center of the region,” reads the city council resolution.

Walker Consultants will provide the city with an analysis and recommendations for a strategic downtown parking plan. This plan will be the basis for future parking operations, policies, and regulations.

“This will be the plan that drives our parking operations, policies and regulations into the future,” David Brace, chief of staff to Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, said.

To find the survey, click here.