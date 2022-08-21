KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured after a shooting at a Shell gas station Saturday night on Western Avenue.

Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting on 4418 Western Avenue at a Shell gas station on Saturday, Aug. 20 around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in his leg. KPD applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg. The victim was treated by AMR and Knoxville Fire Department and then taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The victim was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to KPD.

KPD said they were able to develop a description of the suspect’s vehicle. Community Engagement Team officers found the suspect’s vehicle on Western Avenue near Ridgebrook Lane.

After attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect did not stop, according to KPD.

The police pursuit ended at Boyd Street and Exeter Avenue when the suspect crashed. The suspect’s car was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Only Recinos.

Recinos was charged with aggravated assault, weapon charges and evading arrest. The investigation determined that Recinos shot the victim following an altercation, according to KPD.