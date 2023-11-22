KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Shoppers headed to Food City on Middlebrook Pike on Wednesday to grab some last-minute items ahead of Thanksgiving.

Victoria Smith said she did most of her shopping at Kroger but went to Food City to pick up a ham.

“We are doing all of our shopping today, we waited until the last minute. So, we’re one of those people,” she said.

Whether it’s just a few items or the entire meal, many people find themselves making a stop at the grocery store the day before the big holiday. Erik Reeves was sent to pick up a couple more ingredients.

“I have a list in which my mother-in-law sent me with, so picking up chicken broth, apples, few other items that we need for Thanksgiving dinner,” he said.

Mickey Bradley and his wife were also in the market for a couple of extra things to finish off their meal.

“We’re just odds and ends today like distilled water and some salad, and some stuff to go along with our turkey dinner tomorrow,” Bradley said.

He and his wife found that last-minute shopping may have saved them a few dollars this year.

“We’ve seen some fluctuation because we bought our turkey a little early, but then a week or so later it was dramatically reduced from the price we purchased it at,” Bradley said.

Many shoppers felt they were spending more in general on Thanksgiving groceries this year.

“The prices this year are almost double to what they were last year because we just spent almost $130 at Kroger on what would’ve been probably $50 to $60 worth of stuff last year,” Smith said.

“You know we’re on a fixed income and it certainly affects us,” Bradley explained.

Despite the struggles with prices, shoppers like David Barnett are focused on bringing people together for the holiday.

“Every Thanksgiving we have an open Thanksgiving at our house, so we have family, friends, old customers sometimes will come by, drop in, different people from our past that we’ve known, so it’s a nice family tradition,” Barnett said.