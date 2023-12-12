KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A national nonprofit awarded a Knoxville student for her well-researched history filmmaking.

The Better Angels Society is committed to paving the way for the next generation of documentary filmmakers. Jelena Armsworth cemented her place as a Next Generation Angels Award winner with a third-place win in the high school division.

She took her film, “Indian Magna Carta”: The Proclamation of 1763 and the Indigenous People’s Rights Frontier, from concept to creation. You can watch it by clicking here.

“Finding sources was definitely challenging because the Proclamation of 1763 was from 1763, so there obviously aren’t any photos or videos from that time left over. So, looking through like primary cartoons and paintings was how I found most of my visuals just because there aren’t many existing today,” said Armsworth.

The sophomore at L&N STEM Academy in Knoxville was recognized for her historical filmmaking in the model of Ken Burns, which landed her a mentorship session with America’s storyteller.

“Ken Burns, obviously, is a fantastic American filmmaker. He does a lot with the music and storytelling behind the documentaries and so that was definitely influential in how I chose to put mine together,” said Armsworth.

The Better Angels Society hopes Burns’ legacy continues to empower student filmmakers in future projects.

“I learned a lot about music and the tone of the narrative in a documentary, and so I would love to incorporate that if I compete in National History Day again or if I choose to make another documentary,” said Armsworth.

Armsworth holds the copyright on her documentary, and it will exist in perpetuity in the Library of Congress.