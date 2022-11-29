KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A chorus teacher at Karns Middle School was surprised by a $500 donation to help support her classroom and students. Kami Lunsford was surprised by the donation from Bojangles Tuesday morning.

Lunsford was chosen to receive the “BO-nus” by her peers and community leaders for her commitment to her school, passion for learning and continuous impact on her students. She said she was blown away by the donation.

“I was in here getting ready for the day because this is my plan time. Then all of a sudden the room just burst open with fellow colleagues I’ve worked with for a long time, and balloons and good tidings,” said Lunsford.

Allyson Campbell, senior marketing director for Bojangles of Western North Carolina, presents Karns Middle School teacher, Kami Lunsford, with a $500 donation. (WATE)

Karns Middle Principal Brent Glenn, Karns Middle School teacher Kami Lunsford, and Allyson Campbell, senior marketing director for Bojangles of Western North Carolina, pose with a $500 check awarded to Lunsford. (WATE)

In all, she received a $500 Visa gift card and the opportunity to place $100 worth of books in the school’s library. Lunsford shared that she will use the money on incentives for the students, and to purchase supplies for concerts.

“It’s hard to accept because teachers are the hardest working people that I know,” Lunsford said. “Everybody needs this and Bojangles is amazing for being able to come out and support teachers, because the work that we do, especially in our community, is extremely important and impactful on the community.”

Lunsford was one of 10 teachers chosen to receive a “BO-nus”. Bojangles said this new program will help them to promote literacy and support the communities while spreading holiday cheer.