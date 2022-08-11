KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen, who was reported to have run away from home, was found in Williamsburg, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Gavin Jones, 14, was reported to have left home early morning Monday, Aug. 8. Jones was also reported to have stolen his mother’s car, a 2019 green Chevy Equinox.

According to Crime Stoppers, he was possibly heading to Wayne County, W.Va., with his girlfriend.

Police were able to locate Jones and the car in Williamsburg Wednesday night.

“Thank you to everyone who shared this post and kept an eye out for this young man and the car,” Crime Stoppers posted to Facebook.