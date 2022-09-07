KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The tragic murder of Eliza Fletcher can bring a mix of emotions, from heartache and fear to anger, but runners are choosing to change that narrative.

The Knoxville Track Club is participating in a run to honor Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother and teacher from Memphis who murdered after she abducted while running.

Runners nationwide are participating in a 3.4 mile run to honor Fletcher, with posts already pouring in from states like Minnesota, Wisconsin, Texas, Iowa, Illinois, Arkansas, North Carolina, and Florida. The hashtag #runforeliza has taken off on Facebook and Twitter. Many share events or say that they are finishing the run Eliza did not get to.

The Knoxville Track Club runs Wednesday nights at The Runners Market at 4443 Kingston Pike, the group will meet to start the run at 6 p.m. and will regroup at Hard Knox Pizza after.

“The Knoxville Track Club and our running community are deeply saddened by the events that resulted in a life ending way too soon. In memory of 34 year old Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two from Memphis Tennessee, we are asking people to run 3.4 miles Wednesday September 7, 2022. You may do this as part of your normal run or join our Wednesday Night Run. We would love to have you join us at The Runners Market tomorrow at 6:00 PM. Join us at Hard Knox Pizza after the run and get to know some runners. Group runs are a great way to get connected with other runners who you can train with. #RunForEliza” the group posted on Facebook Tuesday evening.

#runforeliza is also acting as an activism tool for runners to share the dangers and concerns that women face when running, including a video tweeted by Women’s Running, showing women running while playing thoughts they might have while running. Some runners share that they are participating in the run for Eliza, but they’re also carrying mace, their keys, a weapon, or are running with a dog just in case. Others simply share the reminders to check on female runner friends.